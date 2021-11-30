Greek, Cypriot and Armenian special forces complete joint exercises

The Special Forces of Greece, Cyprus and Armenia completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021 military exercises, the Defense Ministry of Cyprus informs.

The exercises were held from November 22 to 26 2021 under the Greece-Cyprus-Armenia Tripartite Cooperation Program.

The purpose of the joint exercise was to increase combat capability and interoperability of the combined special forces in combat conditions.

The training included rapid reaction battle shots, moving shots, night shots, urban warfare and handling of the dead and wounded inside a residential area.

The Cypriot Defense Ministry said “similar exercises, in combination with the Tripartite Cooperation Program between Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, reflect the excellent cooperation between the Armed Forces of the three countries.”