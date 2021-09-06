Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces attends closing of International Army Games 2021

Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan attended the final match of the Tank Biathlon competition within the framework of the “International Army Games 2021” tournament at the “Alabino” training ground in Russia, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The team of the Russian Armed Forces showed the best result, being the first to reach the finish.

Afterwards, the Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces attended the closing ceremony of the “International Army Games 2021” tournament at the “Patriot” Center in Moscow region.