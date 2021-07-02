17 Armenian athletes confirmed to participate in Tokyo Olympics

Two swimmers will represent Armenia at Tokyo Olympic Games. The International Water Sports Federation has sent an official notification to the National Olympic Committee of Armenia.

Arthur Barseghyan will compete in the 50 and 100 meters freestyle, and Varsenik Manucharyan will compete in the 100 meters freestyle.

The International Athletics Federation has confirmed the participation of Kapan triple jumper Leon Aghasyan in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Armenia will thus be represented by 17 athletes: Greco-Roman wrestlers Armen Melikyan )60 kg), Karen Aslanyan (67 kg), Karapet Chalyan (77 kg), Arthur Aleksanyan (97 kg), freestyle wrestlers Arsen Harutyunyan (57 kg), Vazgen Tjanyan (65 kg), boxers Koryun Soghomonyan (52 kg), Hovhannes Bachkov (63 kg), Arman Darchinyan (75 kg), gymnast Arthur Davtyan, shooter Elmira Karapetyan, weightlifters Isabella Yaylyan (59 kg), Simon Martirosyan (109 kg), judoka Ferdinand Karapetyan (73 kg), swimmers Arthur Barseghyan and Varsenik Manucharyan, triple jumper Leon Aghasyan.