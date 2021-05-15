Two Azerbaijani soldiers killed in shootout on the border with Iran

Two Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed in a shootout on the border with Iran.

Azerbaijani sources quote the State Border Service as saying that on May 15, at about 16:00, three people from Iran violated the state border of Azerbaijan at the border post of Goytepe near the village of Gendere.

The Iranians did not obey the order of the border guards to stop, opened fire, left their cargo and tried to escape from the scene.

Senior lieutenant Eyvazov Samir Elmar oglu and junior sergeant Alimov Farid Elchin oglu were wounded in the shootout and succumbed to wounds in the hospital.

About 10 kilograms of drugs were found at the scene. One of the men was detained, two are on the run. Azerbaijani aviation has been lifted to search the area where the clashes took place to find the assailants.