Perspectives of development of Homeland-Diaspora ties discussed in Stepanakert

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan.



The sides noted the importance of intensifying the efforts to further strengthen the homeland-Diaspora cooperation and discussed the joint steps of the two structures in this direction.



The parties noted the significant place and role of Artsakh in the life of all Armenians.



The parties exchanged opinions on the implementation of humanitarian programs in Artsakh with the involvement of the Diaspora’s potential.