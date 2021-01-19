‘This is your time’: Cher praises Joe Biden as she joins Barbra Streisand and James Taylor for We The People Concert

On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Sunday night, Cher led a host of stars who performed at a We The People Concert via Zoom to kick off a string of Inauguration celebrations, The Daily Mail reports.

‘This is your time,’ the superstar, 74, told Biden. ‘I know you’re going to take the country in an amazing direction and I know that you love everybody, because that’s who you are.’

Cher described Biden as “the right man for the right job at the right time.”

The hitmaker went on to perform the song I Hope You Find It.

Barbra Streisand also spoke about her hopes for the Biden presidency.

Before introducing a clip of herself singing Happy Days Are Here Again, the legendary star, 78, said ‘the last four years have left out nation deeply divided.’

Addressing Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Streisand gushed: ‘You both have the empathy we need now more than ever and together we will emerge from these dark days into the light.

The hour-long show also featured James Taylor, Carole King, Will.i.am, Ben Harper and Fall Out Boy.

The event, which served as a fundraiser, was hosted by Debra Messing and Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing

It also included brief remarks by Biden, with his wife Jill, and Harris, with her husband Doug Emhoff, in which they thanked their supporters.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and security concerns surrounding the Inauguration, the traditional celebrations and events have been scaled back.

Biden is scheduled to take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at noon on Wednesday.

Armenian Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersesyan will attend the ceremony.