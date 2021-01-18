Armenia’s Ambassador to the US to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersisyan will be present at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

By law, inauguration day is 20 January. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in at midday.

Mr Biden will move into the White House later in the day – his home for the next four years.

In normal circumstances, Washington DC would see hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city, swarming the National Mall and selling out hotels. An estimated two million came when President Obama was sworn in for his first term in 2009.

But this year, the celebration’s size will be “extremely limited,” the Biden team has said, and it has urged Americans to avoid travelling to the capital, a call that has been repeated by DC authorities following the storming of Congress. Viewing stands that had been constructed along the parade route have been taken down.

One tradition that will be preserved is that Mr Biden and Ms Harris will still take their oaths in front of the US Capitol, overlooking the Mall (a tradition that started with President Ronald Reagan in 1981). About 200 people will sit, socially distanced, on the stage with them.