No Azerbaijani soldiers inside the borders of Armenia – Governor of Gegharkunik

There are no soldiers of the Azerbaijani army inside the borders of Armenia, Governor of Gegharkunik Province Gnel Sanosyan said in a Facebook post.

The state border of the Republic of Armenia is guarded along the entire length by the relevant subdivisions of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, the Governor said.

The comments come after media reports claiming Azerbaijani troops had broken the gate between Gegharkunik Province and Karvachar Region and entered the area of Sotk gold mine.

Sanosyan said that after the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karvachar region in accordance with the trilateral agreement signed on November 9, border adjustment works are being carried out in some areas of Gegharkunik region with the participation of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani sides.