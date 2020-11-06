Fatalities among Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries fighting for Azerbaijan jump to 250 – SOHR

Syrian Observatory activists have monitored the arrival of a new batch of bodies of the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries, after being killed in Nagorno-Karabakh battles while fighting on the side of Azerbaijan against Armenia.

The new batch comprised 12 bodies of Syrian fighters transported to areas under the control of Turkish forces and their proxy factions in northern Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

On the other hand, SOHR activists have documented the death of at least ten mercenaries in the past few hours in the fierce battles in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of fatalities among the Turkish-backed factions since the Turkish government sent them to the frontlines in late September to at least 250 dead, including 195 fighters whose bodies were brought to Syria while the rest of bodies remain in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the Armenian forces have captured at least three Syrian fighters.

SOHR says the number of fighters thrown into Nagorno-Karabakh battles has risen to at least 2,580, of whom 342 fighters returned to Syria, giving up everything including their payments.

Turkey has been struggling to recruit more fighters to send to Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a large part of the fighters refuse to fight alongside Azerbaijani forces due to the “sectarian” factor and the heavy human losses among the mercenaries.

Some of fighters sent to Azerbaijan were not even aware that the Azerbaijani forces belong to the Shiite community, and many have returned after learning about the fact.