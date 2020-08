Second plane with humanitarian aid from Armenia lands in Beirut

The second plane with humanitarian aid from “Armenia‘s heart” and “the people of Artsakh” has landed in Beirut.

Armenia is expected to send more relief aid early next week.

The plane carried food supplies from the Republic of Artsakh. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan will convene working consultations Monday to discuss the opportunities of further assistance.