Putin discusses situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border with members of Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during a video conference with the permanent members of the Security Council.

The participants held a detailed exchange of views on the situation. Extreme concern was expressed in connection with the ongoing escalation, the urgent need to ensure a ceasefire by the parties. The readiness for mediation was emphasized.

The President also informed the permanent members of the Security Council about a series of recent telephone contacts with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Al Nahyan, with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, Director of the Federal Service Security Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Affairs, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.