Two Armenian police officers sustain minor injuries in Azerbaijani shooting

Two Armenian police officers on duty at a guard post sustained minor injuries as a result of firing from the Azerbaijani side Azerbaijani shooting, Spokesperson For the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Azerbaijan has confirmed four deaths since it undertook an attack on an Armenian defense post on Sunday. Armenia has sustained no losses.

The Armenian Foreign and Defense Ministers keep in touch with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office to report the situation on the ground.