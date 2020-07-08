White House policy on Armenian Genocide ‘unchanged’

The White House on Wednesday said that its policy on the Armenian Genocide, or “Meds Yeghern” as it is being called, “remains unchanged.”

“The President has reaffirmed that the Meds Yeghern was a historic atrocity and tragedy for the Armenian people, as well as our commitment to stand with the Armenian people,” a White House official told Asbarez.

The clarification of the policy comes two days after the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to the “Armenian Genocide Memorial” during her daily briefing on Monday when decrying protesters desecrating memorials across the country resulting from the nationwide social justice movement.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian genocide memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,” McEnany said Monday in an apparent reference to the recent defacing of the Armenian Genocide memorial in Colorado, which is on the grounds of the state’s capitol and was vandalized along with other monuments there during last month’s social justice protests.