White House Spokesperson invokes the Armenian Genocide

During a press briefing today, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to the vandalism on the Armenian Genocide memorial in Denver.

McEnany referenced an “Armenian genocide memorial” as she cited monuments and memorials that have recently been vandalized amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.

McEnany said “there seems to be lack of understanding and historical knowledge, when the Armenian Genocide Memorial remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is being vandalized.”

The Armenian Genocide Memorial in Denver was part of mass vandalism at Colorado State Capitol in late May.

The Colorado State Capitol in Denver was vandalized during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. The Armenian Genocide Khatchkar memorial, which is at the State Capitol was also not spared.

While both the House of Representatives and the Senate adopted resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide last year, the US government has generally referred to the killings as “mass atrocities,” stopping short of calling it “genocide.”