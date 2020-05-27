Armenian Health Ministry on the use of Hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment

The Armenian Ministry of Health says while the data on the effectiveness of the drug for Covid-19 treatment is yet to be summed up, preliminary results indicate that most patients show positive dynamics.

The Ministry says Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) is included in the guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 in many countries including Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, Switzerland, the Russian Federation, and more than 26 clinical trials are under way around the world. 70 years of experience in the use of hydroxychloroquine, including in the field of rheumatology, shows that the drug has a good safety profile.

According to the guidelines for treatment in Armenia, hydroxychloroquine is prescribed to patients in vulnerable groups and with pneumonia, including in severe cases. It is not prescribed to asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms (without respiratory disorders, who are being monitored at home. Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) is used only in hospitals, if there are no contraindications.

Before starting the treatment, an electrocardiogram is performed every day. Special monitoring is performed on patients with diabetes, glucose is being measured every day. Biochemical examination is being monitored for concomitant diseases (including in the case of hypokalemia). According to the current guidelines, the interaction of the drug is checked. The drug is being prescribed with caution in case of renal insufficiency․

The Ministry says one case of arrhythmia was reported during the treatment of coronavirus disease, the drug was immediately discontinued. While effectiveness of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19 has not yet been proven, preliminary results indicate that most patients show positive dynamics.