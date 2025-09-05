TUMO Box to open in Armenia’s Vardenis in partnership with AMAA

A new TUMO Box will soon open in the town of Vardenis through a partnership with the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA).



Earlier this week, TUMO and AMAA signed a memorandum of understanding to establish and operate a TUMO Box on the grounds of AMAA’s new educational complex, which is currently under construction. Each week, around 320 teens aged 12 to 18 from Vardenis and neighboring communities will have the opportunity to explore innovative fields in technology and design, right in their hometown.

At the Vardenis TUMO Box, students will complete self-learning activities. For workshops and learning labs, they will travel to TUMO Dilijan via free transportation provided by TUMO. This center is already connected to TUMO Boxes in Sevan, Gavar, Chambarak, Ijevan, Azatamut, Berd, Artsvaberd, and Stepanavan.



Registration for the Vardenis TUMO Box will open soon, with announcements to be posted on TUMO’s social media channels.

Since opening its first center in Yerevan in 2011, TUMO’s educational program has expanded across Armenia. Today, six centers and dozens of TUMO Boxes serve more than 21,000 teens weekly, along with 1,000 alumni. Beyond Yerevan, TUMO centers operate in Dilijan, Gyumri, Koghb, Yeghegnadzor, and Kapan. The program has also reached remote and border communities such as Ashotsk, Akhuryan, Azatamut, Berd, Chambarak, Meghri, Kajaran, Shnogh, Odzun, Alaverdi, Dsegh, Vayk, Aghavnadzor, Artik, Maralik, and soon, Vardenis.