Portugal coach Roberto Martínez praises Armenia ahead of World Cup qualifier

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martínez has expressed strong respect for Armenia’s national football team ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash in Yerevan.

“We have great respect for the Armenian national team. I have seen what their head coach has achieved at his previous club, and it will be a big challenge for us to play here,” Martínez told reporters at a pre-match press conference, according to Armenpress.

The Portuguese coach emphasized that past encounters between the two sides carry little weight now, as a new qualification campaign is underway. “The previous matches against Armenia are not important anymore. This is a new phase, and the Armenian team will gain new energy with their new coach,” Martínez said.

He acknowledged that starting fresh after success in the UEFA Nations League will not be easy. “It will be difficult for us in the opening match. New beginnings are always tough, especially after winning the Nations League,” he added.

Armenia will host Portugal on September 6 at Yerevan’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. The match kicks off at 20:00 local time.