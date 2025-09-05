Armenian cultural heritage exhibition opens in Crete

An exhibition dedicated to Armenia’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, as recognized by UNESCO, has opened in the courtyard of the St. John the Baptist Armenian Church on the island of Crete. The event was organized at the initiative of the Embassy of Armenia in Greece.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan, Archbishop Eznik Petrosyan, Overseer of St. John the Baptist Church, Bishop Tatev Hakobyan, Primate of the Romanian and Bulgarian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as representatives of the Greek Orthodox Church, the Hellenic Parliament, local authorities, media, and the Armenian community.

In his remarks, Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the background of the exhibition, which features photographs originally taken by former Armenian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vahe Gabrielyan. The full project, published in Yerevan in two multilingual volumes with over 500 photographs and detailed descriptions, was first introduced to Greek audiences in Athens in 2023 through a selection of 50 photographs.

The Ambassador noted that the Armenian church in Crete will host several important events in the coming days, including the enshrinement of the holy relics of St. John the Baptist, expected to draw thousands of visitors. He emphasized that this will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to discover Armenia’s rich and distinctive cultural heritage, further enhancing international interest in the country.

Following the official presentation, the program continued with the opening of an exhibition of dolls dressed in traditional Armenian costumes, accompanied by an introduction from Archbishop Eznik Petrosyan.