Armenian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs lead reciprocal border visits – MFA

On September 5, 2025 under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev the delegations of the two countries held mutual visits to the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025, the parties discussed issues related to the delimitation and demining of relevant sections/segments of the borderline as well as restoration and construction of necessary infrastructures and the timelines for their implementation, with the aim of synchronizing activities related to the creation of communications.

The Heads of the delegations exchanged views on the organization of the next meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.