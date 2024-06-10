Yerevan to host conference on effective approaches to rehabilitation in criminal justice

On Tuesday 11 June, the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan will organize a conference on exploring effective approaches to rehabilitation in criminal justice: international insights bringing together professionals and experts from different countries.

Organised under the projects “Strengthening the Protection of the Rights of Persons in Detention” and “Strengthening the Probation Service in Armenia” in cooperation with the Pompidou Group and Confederation of European Probation the conference aims to foster insightful discussions and share international perspectives on rehabilitation practices in the view of the key goals for criminal justice systems worldwide – increasing public safety and reducing recidivism rates.

Both projects are part of the Council of Europe’s Action Plan for Armenia (2023-2026).

Council of Europe experts will share experiences and best practices on topics such as the importance of rehabilitation in reducing recidivism and promoting social inclusion, addressing the unique challenges and needs of specific offender groups, and measuring impact and evaluating programme effectiveness.

The participants will include representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the Probation and Penitentiary Services and civil society organizations.

The agenda will include keynote addresses by Maxime Longangué, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan; Levon Balyan, Deputy Minister of Justice of RA; Denis Huber, Executive Secretary of the Council of Europe International Cooperation Group on Drugs and Addictions (Pompidou Group), as well as panel discussions, and Q&A sessions.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, at DoubleTree by Hilton Yerevan Hotel (4/2 Grigor Lusavorich Street, Yerevan) starting at 2 p.m. local time. The opening part of the conference will be open to media between 2 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. local time, upon prior registration. No separate press briefing is foreseen. English-Armenian interpretation will be provided.