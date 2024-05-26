Three killed as heavy floods hits northern Armenia

At least three people died on Sunday after rivers in Armenia’s northern Lori and Tavush provinces overflew their banks.

Rescuers retrieved the body of an unidentified citizen near Sanahin Bridge. They also recovered the body of Avag Avagyan (born in 1948), a resident of the village of Haghtanak, from the river near the football field in Ptghavan. Additionally, the body of Saribek Balyan (born in 1985) was found in the river near Shnogh village.

Two bridges were swept away in Tavush province, another bridge was damaged. Three residential houses collapsed, 45 houses, 2 hotels, 18 public and other objects were flooded.

Due to the situation, the Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Ayrum-Bagratashen and Dilijan-Ijevan routes are closed.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from different settlements in northern Armenia.

According to the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Interior, the rescue operations continue.