Armenia hands note of protest to Belarus

A Note of protest was transmitted to the Belarusian side regarding the comments of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus made on June 13, particularly on the interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry infortms.

The Ministry adds that “while expressing wishes of a leadership that thinks about the future of the country, one should have such a leadership.”

“In the case of Belarus, it’s currently indeed a luxury,” the Ministry stated.