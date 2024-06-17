PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit

On June 17th, the delegation headed by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, embarked on a working visit to France, the Mi istry of Defense informed.

No other details were revealed about the agenda of the visit.

