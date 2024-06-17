Home | All news | Politics | Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit PoliticsTop Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 17, 2024, 10:24 Less than a minute On June 17th, the delegation headed by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, embarked on a working visit to France, the Mi istry of Defense informed. No other details were revealed about the agenda of the visit. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 17, 2024, 10:24 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print