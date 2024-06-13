American political commentator Candace Owens slams Israel for supplying arms to Azerbaijan

American conservative political commentator Candace Owens has criticized Israel for supplying arms to Azerbaijan, which the latter uses against Christians in Armenia. She also highlighted Armenia’s status as the oldest Christian nation in the world.

“The biggest issue I have with Israel is the fact that they are supplying the arms to murder Christians in Armenia, the oldest Christian country in the world, and yet nobody talks about that,” Owens said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“I’m a Christian first, and my concerns are going to be with what’s happening with Christians all around the world. We are the #1 most persecuted religion in the world, and it’s time to speak up,” she said.