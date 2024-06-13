Armenian Deputy FM participates in the Fifth meeting of the ISA Regional Committee for Europe

On June 11-13, in Brussels, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan participated in the Fifth Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Europe and the Others Region. In his statement, the Deputy Minister stressed the importance of the given platform for combating climate change, developing renewable and green energy resources, ensuring energy access and energy security and presented Armenia’s efforts towards attaining the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goal 7 and the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

Within the framework of the event, Mnatsakan Safaryan had a meeting with Ajay Mathur, the Director-General of the ISA. The parties discussed the prospects for further cooperative efforts to achieve the objectives of the ISA.

Note: On November 16, 2023, Armenia officially signed the Framework Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Alliance, which is currently undergoing necessary internal ratification procedures.