Moscow expects allied nature of relations with Yerevan will prevail – Peskov

Moscow expects that allied nature of relations with Yerevan will prevail, Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We will continue our contacts with the Armenian side, we expect that the allied nature of our relations will prevail,” the Kremlin representative said, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the CSTO and Belarus.

Peskov refrained from further comments on Pashinyan’s statements.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Armenia stated that the next logical step in the relations with the CSTO would be the withdrawal from the organization. He also noted that neither he nor other officials of the country will visit Belarus while Alexander Lukashenko is the President there. Pashinyan explained his position by saying that “one of the leaders of the CSTO states participated in the preparation of the 44-day war, encouraged, and wished victory for Azerbaijan.”