Armenia recalls Ambassador to Belarus for consultations

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Belarus has been called to Yerevan for consultations, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan informs.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced in the National Assembly today that neither he nor any representative of Armenia will ever visit Belarus, as long as Alexander Lukashenko remains in office.

“One of CSTO leaders has declared that he participated in the preparation of the 44-day war, encouraged and wished for the victory of Azerbaijan. After that, should I go and sit down with the President of Belarus in the CSTO format and discuss any issue?” Pashinyan said.