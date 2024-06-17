US Deputy Secretary of State visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma, joined by US Ambassador to Armenia Kristin Kvien, Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Sarah Morgenthau, Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Nina Hachigian, and representatives of U.S. cities and states visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum where they paid their respect to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Related Articles
U.S.-Armenia Local Democracy Forum opens in Yerevan, Armenia
June 17, 2024, 13:34
Armenian Defense Minister off to France for working visit
June 17, 2024, 10:24
Top security officials of Armenia, US discuss bilateral cooperation
June 16, 2024, 19:21
Armenian committed to deepening cooperation with UK in the spirit of strategic dialogue: Pashinyan congratulates Sunak on King’s Birthday
June 15, 2024, 15:44
Rep. Pallone welcomes steps to strengthen US-Armenia relations
June 14, 2024, 20:17
Armenia hands note of protest to Belarus
June 14, 2024, 16:34
Check AlsoClose
-
Contract serviceman found dead with gunshot wound – Armenia MoDJune 14, 2024, 16:00