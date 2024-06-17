SocietyTop

US Deputy Secretary of State visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 17, 2024, 12:59
Less than a minute

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma, joined by US Ambassador to Armenia Kristin Kvien, Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Sarah Morgenthau, Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Nina Hachigian, and representatives of U.S. cities and states visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum where they paid their respect to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 17, 2024, 12:59
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button