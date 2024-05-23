Special film event in London honors Charles Aznavour

On May 22nd, in a collaborative cultural celebration, the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia, the Embassy of France to the United Kingdom, and the Institut Français du Royaume-Uni honored Charles Aznavour in a special film event at Ciné Lumière.

This tribute showcased two remarkable films that highlighted Aznavour’s multifaceted talent and enduring legacy. The event will feature François Truffaut’s iconic 1960 film noir, Tirez sur le Pianiste (Shoot the Piano Player), which solidified Aznavour’s status as an international actor. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to rediscover this cinematic masterpiece that intertwines suspense, drama, and Aznavour’s compelling performance.

In addition, the tribute presented the uplifting documentary Le Regard de Charles. This documentary offers an intimate glimpse into Aznavour’s life through his own lens. From receiving his first camera from the legendary Edith Piaf in 1948, Aznavour captured countless moments of his extraordinary journey. The footage compiled in this documentary paints a vivid portrait of the artist, the man, and his remarkable experiences over the decades.

In their opening remarks, Ambassador Nersesyan, paid tribute to Aznavour as a true icon whose influence transcends borders, highlighting his contributions to film and music which have left an indelible mark on the world. Ambassador Nersesyan and Ambassador of France to the UK, H.E. Hélène Duchêne underlined Aznavour’s enduring legacy whose rich heritage is one of the many cultural ties that bind our nations.