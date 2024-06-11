US Administration will continue to support the Armenian Government – James O’Brien

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received James O’Brien, US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of holding the capstone meeting of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue in Yerevan and expressed his belief that it will give a new impetus to the further development and strengthening of multi-sectoral cooperation. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the consistent support of the US to the democratic reforms implemented in Armenia. The Prime Minister noted that it is important to effectively implement the agreements reached during the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on May 5.

James O’Brien emphasized that the session was held effectively, adding that the US Administration will continue to support the Armenian Government to promote reforms in various directions.

The interlocutors referred to the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the border delimitation process based on the Alma-Ata declaration, the Crossroads of Peace project of the Armenian government and its principles.

Prime Minister Pashinyan informed that the government has approved the housing program for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and emphasized the need for the support of international partners in its implementation.