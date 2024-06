Less than a minute

Armenia’s Mariam Mkrtchyan and Emin Ohanyan win silver at FIDE World Junior Chess Championships

Mariam Mkrtchyan and Emin Ohanyan became Vice-Champions at the the FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 2024.

Mariam scored 9.5 points out of 11 without losing any game and won a silver medal.

Emin scored 8.5 points out of 11 and shared the 1 and 2nd places with Nogerbek Kazybek representing Kazakhstan. With tie-breaks, Emin won a silver medal.