Armenian FM discusses regional security issues with US Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed regional security issues with Louis Bono, the US Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations.

The recent developments in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan were touched upon, including the approaches to main issues in the draft peace treaty and the efforts to come to agreement.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of adhering to the commitment expressed on the highest level from both countries on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and delimitation based on the 1991 Alma-Ata declaration, the importance of its inclusion in the draft treaty and the continuation of the delimitation process based on the mentioned declaration. In this context, the agreements reached during the recent meetings of commissions on delimitation and border security were underscored.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the US official exchanged views on the topic of unblocking of regional communications. In this context Minister Mirzoyan presented the recent discussions and Armenia’s approaches which remain in line with the well-known principles, namely the respect for sovereignty, national jurisdiction as well as equality and reciprocity.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Louis Bono touched upon the Armenia-US bilateral agenda, including in the framework of the Strategic Dialogue established between the two countries.