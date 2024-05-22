Not a single millimeter ceded: Armenian PM shows the map used for delimitation

Any talk about concessions during the delimitation process is ungrounded, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“The border of the Republic of Armenia is being reproduced, not created, therefore, any talks about concessions are at lease illogical,” he further elaborated.

“I would rather call it success, as for the first time in history the Republic of Armenia is independently shaping a border through negotiations, thus laying an important cornerstone for the further development of sovereignty, statehood and independence,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He assured that not a single millimeter of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia has been ceded as a result of the delimitation process.

The Prime Minister demonstrated the map used during the delimitation process, which, he said, is a 1976 map of the USSR General Staff based on the results of 1969 delimitation.