Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit.

Prime Minister Pashinyan was welcomed by Iran’s Vice President Davood Manzoor at Mehrabad Airport.

In Tehran, Prime Minister Pashinyan will participate in the official event to pay tribute to the President of the Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials killed in helicopter crash on Sunday.