Legend of a century, between France and Armenia: Macron pays tribute to Charles Aznavour on 100th anniversary

Just yesterday, Charles Aznavour was with us to sing our sorrows and our dreams, French President Emmanuel Macron said on the 100th anniversary of the legendary French-Armenian singer.

“Born 100 years ago, legend of a century of tragedy and freedom. Between France and Armenia, universal. And now, eternal,” Macron wrote on X.