Ireland, Norway, and Spain to recognize Palestinian state next week

Ireland, Norway, and Spain have announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state from 28 May, the BBC reports.

Spain says the decision is “not against Israel” and “is not in favor of Hamas… it is in favor of peace.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz calls the three countries’ decision a “distorted step,” which shows that “terrorism pays.”

Israel recalls its envoys to Ireland and Norway for “urgent consultations,” and plans to do the same for its Spanish envoy.

Ireland, Norway, and Spain’s move is welcomed by the Palestinian foreign ministry and Hamas.

At least 140 members of the United Nations already recognize Palestinian statehood – but not the UK or the US.