Armenia’s top security official presents principles of Crossroads of Peace project at World Security Forum in Doha

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan delivered a speech on “The Perspective of Crossroads of Peace and Regional Interdependence” within the framework of the World Security Forum held in Doha.



The Secretary presented the details and advantages of the Crossroads of Peace project developed by the Armenian government. Within the framework of the above, he spoke about the principles of unblocking of regional communication routes – equality and reciprocity – and emphasized that the infrastructures to be unblocked should operate under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the country they pass through.



Armen Grigoryan also presented the positive impact of the Crossroads of Peace project for having a safer and more stable region.