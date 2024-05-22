Armenian PM off to Tehran for Raisi funeral

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit.

In Tehran, Prime Minister Pashinyan will participate in the official event to pay tribute to the President of the Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions.

Large crowds have started to gather in the Iranian capital Tehran for the main funeral ceremony of the country’s late President Ebrahim Raisi.

Mr Raisi died alongside Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and six others in a helicopter crash on Sunday near the border with Azerbaijan.

The ceremony will begin with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading prayers in the capital, before coffins draped in the Iranian flag will be taken into the city’s main Azadi square.

After Wednesday’s procession in the capital, Mr Raisi’s remains will be moved to South Khorasan province, before being transferred to his home city of Mashhad in the northeast.

He will be buried on Thursday evening in the city after funeral rites at the Imam Reza shrine.

Five days have of national mourning have been declared in the country.