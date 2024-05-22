Armenian PM meets with Iran’s Supreme Leader in Tehran

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the death of President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Hossein Abdollahian and other officials. Nikol Pashinyan noted that he has warm memories of the contacts with the President of the Republic of Iran and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and noted that Armenia and its people are a good friend and neighbor to the state and the people during this difficult period for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Seyed Ali Khamenei thanked the Prime Minister for visiting and participating in the tribute event during this difficult time for Iran.

The interlocutors expressed their belief that Armenia and Iran will continue the steps aimed at the development and expansion of warm and friendly relations for the benefit of the progress of both states and peoples.