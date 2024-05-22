Programs outlined by Armenian Prime Minister and Ebrahim Raisi will continue, Iran’s Acting President assures

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed deep condolences to the acting President of Iran, the Vice Presidents, members of the government and the entire people of Iran.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the death of Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amir Abdollahian is a tragedy, and Armenia and the Armenian people grieve and share the pain of the entire people of friendly Iran.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that he and Ebrahim Raisi were not only partners, but also friends, which is reflected in Armenia-Iran relations. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the plans outlined with Ebrahim Raisi, as well as the positive trend of relations between the two countries, will continue.

Acting President of Iran noted that the presence of the Prime Minister of Armenia encourages and gives them strength in these difficult days. According to him, the disaster has shocked the entire people of Iran and they deeply appreciate that friendly Armenia shares their grief today.

Mohammad Mokhber assured that all the programs outlined by the Armenian Prime Minister with Ebrahim Raisi, which are aimed at the development of Armenia-Iran relations, will be continuous.