Iran says respects Armenia-Azerbaijan border agreement

We respect the agreements between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the meeting of the border demarcation commission between the two countries, Iran’s Foreign Minisyry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a briefing with journalists.

Kanaani also called on both countries to continue efforts to resolve the border disputes through peaceful methods within the framework of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to establish sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.