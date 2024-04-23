Baghanis-Voskepar section of the road has been closed due to demining works

The Baghanis-Voskepar section of the road has been closed due to demining works being carried out in the surrounding area, the Ministry of Interior informs.

Works connected with delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan are expected in the area.

The Ministry also denies rumors claiming that any part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia will be handed over to Azerbaija.

It emphasizes that no change in the Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact is planned today. After the demarcation of the border, the protection of the border line will be handed over to the Armenian border guard troops.