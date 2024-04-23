Armenian PM, French Senators discuss bilateral projects, regional issues

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, head of the Armenia-France friendship group of the French Senate.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the delegation of the French Senate to Armenia and emphasized the high level of Armenia-France relations and the importance of consistent development of cooperation. At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan noted that inter-parliamentary ties and cooperation on various international platforms also have their own place in bilateral relations.

Issues of multilateral cooperation between Armenia and France were discussed. In particular, reference was made to the steps taken towards the implementation of joint projects in the economic, infrastructure and humanitarian spheres.

The interlocutors touched upon issues of regional significance, including the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and delimitation, in particular, the agreement to start the delimitation process based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

The parties exchanged ideas on the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government, as well as Armenia-European Union cooperation.