Armenian, Azerbaijani experts start determining coordinates on the ground

In line with the agreements reached as a result of the 8th meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, on April 23, 2024, the expert groups of the two countries started the process of determining the coordinates based on the geodetic measurements on the ground, the Armenian Government informs.

Hundreds of residents of Armenia’s border villages in Tavush region have been holding protests for the fourth day in a row after the announcement of the agreement on border delimitation with Azerbaijan.

Protesters periodically block the interstate highway between Armenia and Georgia.

Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Commission on Border Security and Delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, received representatives of administrative regions of Tavush at the Government on the eve.