EU supports agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan to start border delimitation on the basis of Alma-Ata Declaration – Klaar

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The head of the EU delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos also participated in the meeting.

Reference was made to the regional situation, negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the border demarcation process. Issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation and its further development were discussed.

Toivo Klaar reiterated that the EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process with the aim of a comprehensive and lasting settlement, as well as the agreement to start the border demarcation process based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.