Church in Voskepar will remain in Armenian territory, Deputy PM’s Office assures

The 6th-7th century Church of the Holy Mother of God in the village of Voskepar, Tavush region, will remain in the territory of Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s Office assures.

“After the implementation of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation, the church will remain in the territory of Armenia,” the Office said in comments to Armenpress.

The comments come as hundreds of residents of Armenia’s border villages in Tavush region hold protests after the announcement of the agreement on border delimitation with Azerbaijan. The information that demining works have started at the site has also stirred tensions. Protesters periodically block the interstate highway between Armenia and Georgia.