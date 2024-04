Less than a minute

PM Pashinyan briefs Voskepar residents on peace process with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with residents of Voskepar village today, his Press Secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan informs.

The Prime Minister briefed the locals on the current state of peace process with Azerbaijan, including the border demarcation.

Next, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan answered the questions of the attendees.