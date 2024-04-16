Melanie Joly welcomes the news of Canadian expert joining EU Mission in Armenia

Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has welcomed the new of a Canadian expert joining the EU Mission in Armenia.

“Returning from my trip last year, a key priority was to explore ways to ensure stability and security in the South Caucasus, including the respect of the territorial integrity of Armenia. We welcome the news of Alexander Grushevskiy as our first Canadian expert to join the EU Mission in Armenia,” Joly said in a post on X.

First Canadian expert Alexander Grushevskiy joined the Mission on Monday.