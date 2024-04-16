Israel vows retaliation over Iran attack after calls for restraint

Israel is considering its response to an attack by Iran on Saturday in which it launched more than 300 missiles and drones, the BBC reports.

Israel’s war cabinet met on Monday, but did not say whether a decision had been reached. PM Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to “stand united” against Iran.

At least nine countries were involved in the military escalation – with projectiles fired from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen and downed by Israel, the US, the UK and Jordan.

While Iran has signaled it considers the matter closed, the Israeli military’s chief of staff said the attack would not go unanswered.

Tehran said the attack was retaliation for the presumed Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria on 1 April, in which 13 people were killed.

President Joe Biden has said that the US is “committed to Israel’s security”, adding that he wants to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from escalating.

Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak has called on “all sides” to “show restraint”, adding that the UK was working with allies to “de-escalate” the situation.