Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange in flames

Denmark’s historic old stock exchange building in the centre of Copenhagen has been engulfed by fire, the BBC reports.

The 17th Century Børsen is one of the city’s oldest buildings and onlookers gasped as its iconic spire collapsed in the flames.

Everyone inside the building was able to leave and people rushed to rescue some of its historic paintings.

Culture minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said 400 years of Danish cultural heritage had gone up in flames.

BREAKING:



Denmark is having its “Notre Dame moment”



The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire.



It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire



Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire pic.twitter.com/8j6bPsHvaD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 16, 2024

The building, dating back to 1625, is a stone’s throw from Denmark’s parliament, the Folketing, and the royal palace, Christiansborg. Danish media said the nearby square was being evacuated.

The old stock exchange was being renovated and had been shrouded in scaffolding and protective plastic covering. It currently houses the Danish chamber of commerce, which described the scenes on Tuesday morning as a terrible sight.

Local craftsman Henrik Grage told Danish TV that it was a tragic day. “This is our Notre-Dame,” he said, comparing it with the fire that engulfed the roof and spire of the cathedral in the center of Paris in 2019.